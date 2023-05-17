SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,356 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO remained flat at $20.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. 40,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

