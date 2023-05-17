SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.77. 71,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,828. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.20.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

