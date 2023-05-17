SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TGT traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.68. 3,204,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

