SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.56 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.40. 99,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.21 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.82.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

