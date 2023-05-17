SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $298.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,763,773. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $298.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

