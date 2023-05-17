SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $190.47. The company had a trading volume of 437,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,595.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

