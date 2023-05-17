SFE Investment Counsel Sells 127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.53. 6,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,755. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $283.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.