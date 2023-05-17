SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,427 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,703,558 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,294. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.