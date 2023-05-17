ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 7.7%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 48,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 221,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

See Also

