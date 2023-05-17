Shell plc (LON:SHEL) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,391.50 ($29.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,387.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,397.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.74). The stock has a market cap of £163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 496.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.09) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.88) to GBX 2,405 ($30.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,850 ($35.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.42) to GBX 2,854 ($35.75) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.33) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,875.82 ($36.02).

Insider Activity at Shell

Shell Company Profile

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.09) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($224,259.88). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.