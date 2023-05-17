Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Shares of SHEL opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
