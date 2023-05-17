Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Decreases By 9.9%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 990,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $631.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

