Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Drops By 9.4%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

ADM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. 2,718,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,498. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.