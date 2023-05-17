Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Declines By 6.0%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Avista Price Performance

AVA opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avista by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

