Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Declines By 8.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 2.3 %

BW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 461,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 144,179 shares of company stock valued at $782,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.