Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Declines By 9.4%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 580.8% during the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 225.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

