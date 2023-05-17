Short Interest in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Drops By 5.8%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth $13,676,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1,558.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Camping World has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.55.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

