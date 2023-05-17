Short Interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Declines By 10.0%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COTY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

