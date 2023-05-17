Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 7.7%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 28,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

