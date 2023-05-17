Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Drops By 10.0%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVLO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 273,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.29.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

