Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Increases By 6.9%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Express Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 53,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. Express has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. Express had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Express by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 177,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Express by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Express by 44.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,940 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

