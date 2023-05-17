Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Declines By 8.9%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 81,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 140,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of FINW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890. The company has a market cap of $102.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.