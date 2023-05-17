Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Declines By 10.2%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $125,741.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,014 shares in the company, valued at $910,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ForgeRock news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $125,741.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,215 shares of company stock worth $8,758,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 600.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ForgeRock Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE FORG remained flat at $19.92 on Wednesday. 585,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.05.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. Analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.