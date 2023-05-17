Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rises By 9.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Futu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Futu by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,907,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

