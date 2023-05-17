Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declines By 5.3%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

GE opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

