Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declines By 6.2%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 12,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $4,480,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. General Mills has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

