Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Rises By 6.8%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

