Short Interest in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Drops By 5.7%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noah Knauf bought 49,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $723,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,808.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hippo news, Director Sam Landman acquired 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at $97,487.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah Knauf acquired 49,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $723,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,808.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 147,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,528. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hippo by 135.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hippo by 157.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hippo by 69.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hippo by 237.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hippo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the period.

Shares of HIPO opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Hippo has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $435.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74). The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 248.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hippo will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

