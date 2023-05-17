Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expands By 6.5%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 223,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 41.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 342.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

