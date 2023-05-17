Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Drops By 8.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
HUYA Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 2,404,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,014. HUYA has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
