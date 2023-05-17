Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Drops By 8.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HUYA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 2,404,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,014. HUYA has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HUYA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

