Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 9.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.9 %

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Shares of IRS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 9,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,479. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $462.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

