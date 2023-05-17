Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Rises By 5.8%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

