Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declines By 9.3%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 140.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 74.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

