Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Decreases By 8.8%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 107,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,315. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.