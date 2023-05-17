Short Interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Increases By 7.1%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

KTOS stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

