Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declines By 9.4%

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 656,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

