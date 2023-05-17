Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declines By 9.4%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 656,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

