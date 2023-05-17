Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.03) to GBX 1,410 ($17.66) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.23).

LON SN traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,299 ($16.27). 1,810,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,495.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 959.20 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($16.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,207.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,149.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 15,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

