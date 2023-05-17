Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 235800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Southern Energy from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.51 million, a PE ratio of 295.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.