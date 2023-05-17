SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $183.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

