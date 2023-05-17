SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.99. 2,497,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

