Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2783 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Spectris Price Performance
OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.10) to GBX 4,265 ($53.43) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
