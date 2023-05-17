Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 253,919 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

