Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.57 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

