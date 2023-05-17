Square Token (SQUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Square Token has a market cap of $4.22 million and $28,463.35 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00007619 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 2.06687652 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $30,453.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

