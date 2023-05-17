SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,931.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($24.19).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.67) to GBX 1,950 ($24.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.31) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,884.50 ($23.61) on Friday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.25). The company has a market cap of £20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,803.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,737.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SSE Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at SSE

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,081.63%.

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 48 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,056.44). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

