Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $13.78. Star Group shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 23,734 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 650.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in Star Group by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,870,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.