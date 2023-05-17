Stifel Nicolaus Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $83.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

