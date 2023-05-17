Stilwell Value LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. ICC makes up about 3.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.09% of ICC worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ICC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:ICCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.73%.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

