StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $146,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

