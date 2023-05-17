StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

